$498.63 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce sales of $498.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.80 million and the highest is $510.10 million. Nordson posted sales of $497.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $162.84 on Thursday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average is $147.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $1,769,262.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,951 shares of company stock worth $7,378,539. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

