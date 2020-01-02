4NEW (KWATT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,251.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. 4NEW has a market cap of $6,251.00 and $1,158.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121916 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Exrates, BitForex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

