$511.05 Million in Sales Expected for ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) will post sales of $511.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $521.90 million and the lowest is $500.20 million. ConturaEnergyInc . posted sales of $572.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ConturaEnergyInc . will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ConturaEnergyInc ..

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $525.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $551,150.00. Insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $170,625 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the first quarter worth about $261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 2,034.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

