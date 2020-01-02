$518.28 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $518.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.00 million. Belden posted sales of $655.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.05.

In related news, insider Biddle Neil acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders have acquired 1,556,961 shares of company stock valued at $150,668 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1,386.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 243,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 3,548.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 899.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 151,902 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $6,201,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 105.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter.

BDC opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. Belden has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $64.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

