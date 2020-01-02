$58.83 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report $58.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.72 million. Materialise reported sales of $56.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $220.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.78 million to $222.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $248.53 million, with estimates ranging from $247.31 million to $249.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 million.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Materialise by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Materialise has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $963.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.