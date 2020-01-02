$6.00 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.98 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $23.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.16 billion to $23.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.22 billion to $23.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $225,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $33,829.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,705.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,979 shares of company stock worth $2,163,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

