$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will report $6.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.94 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $25.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $26.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $29.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.81. Visa has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $369.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.