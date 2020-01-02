$6.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.44 billion and the lowest is $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $23.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $24.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.78.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01.

In other news, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $81,383.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,719 shares of company stock worth $8,427,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

