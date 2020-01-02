$666.85 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce sales of $666.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $663.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.00 million. Copa reported sales of $656.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $108.08 on Thursday. Copa has a 1 year low of $76.69 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,280,000 after buying an additional 321,725 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Copa by 7.2% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,263,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,288,000 after buying an additional 84,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Copa by 32.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,487,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Copa by 48.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 986,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,299,000 after buying an additional 323,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Copa by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 776,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,738,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

