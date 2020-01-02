$669.14 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post sales of $669.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $678.67 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $613.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,739. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $37,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $149.34 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.23. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.