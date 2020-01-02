$67.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce $67.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.67 billion to $69.66 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $71.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $265.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.44 billion to $267.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $264.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $256.06 billion to $269.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,757,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,577,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,685,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 634,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $293.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

