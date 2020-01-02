$686.16 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to report $686.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.60 million and the highest is $694.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $648.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

CW stock opened at $140.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $98.99 and a 1 year high of $144.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $102,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 61.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.