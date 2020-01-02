$710.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) will post $710.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cooper-Standard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.10 million to $726.10 million. Cooper-Standard posted sales of $871.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cooper-Standard.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $729.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.47 million. Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $558.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $77.77.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

