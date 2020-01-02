$741.89 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to announce sales of $741.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.08 million and the lowest is $724.70 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $881.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 57.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 47,905 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $87.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

