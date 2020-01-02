$743.00 Million in Sales Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to announce sales of $743.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $723.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.30 million. Century Communities posted sales of $651.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Century Communities stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $851.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 5,668.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 720,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after acquiring an additional 409,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 293,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Century Communities by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 208,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

