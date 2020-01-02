$773.60 Million in Sales Expected for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report sales of $773.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.20 million and the lowest is $770.00 million. Amc Networks posted sales of $772.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,134,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,674,000 after buying an additional 934,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after buying an additional 246,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 44,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

