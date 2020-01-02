$784.15 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $784.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.20 million to $827.90 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $743.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $777.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,417,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,555 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $4,028,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of ACHC opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.