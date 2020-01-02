$8.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will report sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.31 billion and the lowest is $8.10 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $8.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $32.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.79 billion to $33.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $35.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.56. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,699,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after acquiring an additional 266,740 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 171,914 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.