$801.83 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce sales of $801.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.40 million and the lowest is $797.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $801.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.06. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $860,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,634,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

