$830.84 Million in Sales Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will announce $830.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $849.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $822.70 million. Varian Medical Systems reported sales of $741.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

NYSE VAR opened at $142.01 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.49.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $115,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $52,930.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,477.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,330 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 14,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 376,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,226,000 after acquiring an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,683,000 after acquiring an additional 208,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,669,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

