$840.82 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post sales of $840.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.94 million and the lowest is $834.70 million. Cimpress posted sales of $825.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cimpress by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress stock opened at $125.77 on Thursday. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

