$853.03 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post sales of $853.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $779.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.06 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $865.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $55.52 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

