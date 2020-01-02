$89.89 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report $89.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.43 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $73.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $295.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.50 million to $300.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $424.00 million, with estimates ranging from $403.10 million to $483.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.31.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.