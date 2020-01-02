$902.88 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will report $902.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $889.48 million to $914.99 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $932.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MD. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 55,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 280,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after buying an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

