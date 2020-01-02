$965.17 Million in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report sales of $965.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Five analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.70 million to $978.99 million. Workday posted sales of $788.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $164.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Workday has a 12 month low of $151.06 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.02, for a total value of $1,169,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $50,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,962 shares of company stock valued at $82,699,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after acquiring an additional 683,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 19,929.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after acquiring an additional 545,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after acquiring an additional 315,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,215,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

