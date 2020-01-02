ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 20 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 19 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 21.71.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

