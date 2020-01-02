Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Downgraded by Citigroup

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,720. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

