Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.12. 922,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 959,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $80,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,611 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

