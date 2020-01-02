Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.95. 4,398,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.62.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

