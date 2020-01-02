Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.4% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $47,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,720. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.62.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

