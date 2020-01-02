Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ABT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $89.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. United Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $60,701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,991 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.