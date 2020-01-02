AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

