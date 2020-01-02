AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,158,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,035. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $92.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

