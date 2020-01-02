Absolute (ABS) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Absolute coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $23,355.00 and $1,518.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00058327 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00041470 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00577972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00235017 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087719 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001811 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

