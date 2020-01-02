Abulaba (AAA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Abulaba token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Mercatox. Abulaba has a total market cap of $217.00 and $4.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00188067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.01335463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Abulaba Token Profile

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co.

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

