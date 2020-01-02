Abyss Token Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Bilaxy, CoinExchange and CoinPlace. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $165,939.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kyber Network, DDEX, Indodax, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, CoinBene, IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, CoinPlace, ZBG, YoBit, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

