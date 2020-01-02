AC3 Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. AC3 has a total market cap of $413,176.00 and approximately $867.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AC3 has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

