ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post sales of $95.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.36 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $336.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.11 million to $339.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $496.03 million, with estimates ranging from $417.23 million to $693.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of ACAD opened at $42.78 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.81.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $34,773.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,990 shares of company stock worth $16,552,768. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,334,000 after buying an additional 3,633,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,444,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,845,000 after buying an additional 690,742 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 970,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,919,000 after buying an additional 611,750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after buying an additional 507,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

