AceD (ACED) Hits Market Cap of $22,925.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, AceD has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market cap of $22,925.00 and $3.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004904 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007436 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 9,980,525 coins and its circulating supply is 9,948,125 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.