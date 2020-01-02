Acuity Brands (AYI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

