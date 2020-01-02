Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Raised to Buy at Compass Point

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Acushnet from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $309,740.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,747,000 after buying an additional 323,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $6,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,903,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,101 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth $4,476,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

