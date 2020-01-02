Acute Angle Cloud Hits 1-Day Volume of $288,650.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $304,189.00 and $288,650.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,991.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.01824130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.16 or 0.02821004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00572797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00641738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00061208 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00384917 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.