ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Reaches Market Cap of $733,888.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $733,888.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035391 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,365,755 coins and its circulating supply is 83,223,744 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

