AdEx (ADX) Reaches One Day Volume of $169,725.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and IDEX. AdEx has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $169,725.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Binance, Bittrex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

