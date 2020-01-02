Aditus (ADI) Market Capitalization Tops $90,167.00

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Aditus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last week, Aditus has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Aditus has a market capitalization of $90,167.00 and approximately $22,120.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aditus

Aditus’ genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net.

Buying and Selling Aditus

Aditus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, COSS, CoinBene, Mercatox, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

