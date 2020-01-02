adToken Market Cap Hits $3.28 Million (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One adToken token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. adToken has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $136,034.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adToken has traded down 48.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00188423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.01337482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken launched on June 26th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 tokens. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain.

Buying and Selling adToken

adToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

