Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $58.00 at Nomura

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Nomura from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $58,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $71,709,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $7,960,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 208,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

