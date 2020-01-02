aelf (ELF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.54 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $26.87 million and $7.54 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, CoinTiger, OKEx and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin, BigONE, OKEx, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Binance, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Bibox, Bancor Network, Hotbit, IDEX, Koinex, Tokenomy, BCEX, DDEX, AirSwap, GOPAX and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

