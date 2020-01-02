Aeon Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $971.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00658057 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003824 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

