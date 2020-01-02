Aeron (ARN) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001808 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Tidex, Bit-Z and Coinrail. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeron Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, IDAX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Tidex, Coinrail, Kuna, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

